2 dead after car collides with train in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:20 a.m.
BONO — Authorities say two people were killed after a car collided with a train in northeast Arkansas.
The Craighead County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened Tuesday night near Bono, about 115 miles northeast of Little Rock. The sheriff's office says a car driving east on County Road 398 collided with a train that was traveling north.
The sheriff's office says two people inside the car were killed in the collision.
The names of those killed have not yet been released.
