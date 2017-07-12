2 dead after car collides with train in Arkansas

BONO — Authorities say two people were killed after a car collided with a train in northeast Arkansas.

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened Tuesday night near Bono, about 115 miles northeast of Little Rock. The sheriff's office says a car driving east on County Road 398 collided with a train that was traveling north.

The sheriff's office says two people inside the car were killed in the collision.

The names of those killed have not yet been released.