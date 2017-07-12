7day menu planner

SUNDAY: For a special family meal, serve Steak au Poivre With Mushroom Sauce (see recipe), along with mashed potatoes, steamed fresh zucchini and dinner rolls. Make or buy a peach cobbler for dessert and top it with a dab of vanilla ice cream.

Plan ahead: Save 2 steaks and prepare 3 extra cups mashed potatoes for Monday.

MONDAY: Use leftover steak for Beef and Potato Quesadillas. Chop 2 leftover steaks; set aside. Combine leftover mashed potatoes, 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Microwave on high (100 percent power) 3 minutes or until hot. Add steak and mix well. Divide mixture and spread on half of 4 (10-inch) flour tortillas to within 1/2 inch of edge. Sprinkle each tortilla with 1/4 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese. Fold over and coat both sides with cooking spray. Heat a large skillet on medium-high; add 2 tortillas (coated side down) and cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until golden and crispy. Repeat with 2 more quesadillas. Serve with your favorite salsa, along with deli carrot salad. Fresh blueberries are your dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough carrot salad for Friday. Cook Tuesday's rice tonight.

TUESDAY: Control food costs with Fried Rice. Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in large skillet or wok on medium-high. Add 1 clove minced garlic; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add 1 cup (about 4 ounces) thinly sliced napa cabbage, 3/4 cup fresh or frozen peas (thawed) and 1/3 cup diced ham (or other cooked meat). Stir-fry 30 seconds. Add 4 cups chilled cooked rice, 1/3 cup sliced green onions and 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Push rice to one side of skillet. Pour in 3 lightly beaten eggs. Cook, without stirring, for 30 seconds. Continue stir-frying by combining eggs with rice mixture, until eggs are thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Spoon onto serving platter and garnish with sliced onion tops. Serve with a spinach salad and sesame bread sticks. Enjoy apricots for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: For a quick meal, make deli Seafood Salad Sandwiches. Serve with tomato basil soup and crackers. Slice watermelon for dessert.

THURSDAY: "Yum, yum, good!" will be the response to Onion Pie (see recipe). Serve with steamed fresh broccoli and sliced tomatoes. Cool off with a small serving of strawberry ice cream for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Friday.

FRIDAY: Bring on Kiwi Peanut Butter Wraps for kids' night. For 1 serving: Spread a small flour tortilla with peanut butter. Top the nearest half of the tortilla with about 2 tablespoons of whipped cream cheese and diced kiwi. Roll up like a burrito and enjoy. Serve with leftover carrot salad. Oatmeal cookies are dessert.

SATURDAY: It's simple, and it's good: two reasons to invite friends for Spanish Chicken Skillet (see recipe). Serve with brown rice, fresh green beans, mixed salad greens and sourdough bread. Buy a cheesecake and top with fresh raspberries for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Steak au Poivre With Mushroom Sauce

6 (6- to 8-ounce), 3/4-inch-thick boneless steaks (your choice)

1 teaspoon coarse salt, divided use

2 teaspoons cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 cup dry vermouth or white wine (or unsalted chicken broth)

Sprinkle half the salt and all the pepper over the steaks.

In a large skillet, heat butter and olive oil on medium. Add steaks; cook over medium heat 6 to 14 minutes, turning once or twice (depending on type) for medium-rare to medium. Remove steak to a platter; cover to keep warm. To same skillet, add mushrooms, shallots, thyme and remaining salt; cook and stir over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until mushrooms are golden. Add vermouth, wine or broth, deglazing pan; simmer to reduce liquid to half. Spoon sauce over 4 steaks. Reserve 2 steaks for later.

Makes 4 servings, plus 2 extra steaks.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 334 calories, 39 g protein, 14 g fat, 7 g carbohydrate, 106 mg cholesterol, 528 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1/2.

Onion Pie

1 refrigerated pie crust (from a 15-ounce package)

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups chopped sweet onion such as Vidalia

1 (8-ounce) package softened neufchatel cream cheese

1 egg

1/2 cup 1 percent milk

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Dash of hot sauce

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place crust in a 9-inch pie plate; set aside.

Melt butter in a large skillet on medium. Add onion; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until softened, but not browned, stirring occasionally. Spoon onion into pie crust.

In a medium bowl, beat cheese and egg with electric mixer until smooth. Blend in milk, salt and hot sauce. Pour mixture over onion. Bake 45 minutes or until set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Makes 6 wedges.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 300 calories, 8 g protein, 20 g fat, 23 g carbohydrate, 68 mg cholesterol, 547 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 1/2.

Spanish Chicken Skillet

1/4 cup flour

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 (5- to 6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large green bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 large onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained

1/2 cup no-salt-added chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

In a pie plate, mix together flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, thyme and pepper. Coat chicken with 2 tablespoons of mixture, reserving the rest.

Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes per side or until browned. Remove from skillet; cover to keep warm. Add bell pepper and onion; cook and stir 8 minutes or until softened. Stir in tomatoes, broth and remaining flour mixture. Bring to boil, stirring frequently. Add red pepper. Return chicken and accumulated liquid to skillet. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 261 calories, 32 g protein, 8 g fat, 13 g carbohydrate, 91 mg cholesterol, 506 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email:

susan@7daymenu.com

Food on 07/12/2017