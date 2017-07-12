Arkansas gets a big All-Star lift

Jacob Teel got a thrill of lifetime Monday night at the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game in Miami.

The 10-year-old cancer survivor from Delight was invited by Major League Baseball and Stand Up to Cancer to serve as a youth reporter. Before the game, he had the opportunity to speak to actor Jamie Foxx and softball legend Jennie Finch, among others. Then former major league pitcher Al Leiter surprised the crowd at Marlins Park and Jacob by offering the youngster his at-bat in the first inning.

Jacob not only got a base hit, but he also scored on a three-run home run by Benito Santiago.

Jacob has already battled cancer three separate times in his young life and is currently receiving treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Smokin' in Cleveland

Three big names in Cleveland football are eyeing multiple sites in the Cleveland area for a medical marijuana dispensary.

Ted Ginn Sr., long-time football and track and field coach at Glenville High School, former Ohio State University quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith and former Cleveland Brown Eric Metcalf have their sights set on one of 60 dispensary licenses to be awarded later this year, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

The three have partnered with Jim Buchanan, a Seattle recreational marijuana store owner who used to live in Cleveland, and were in Columbus on Tuesday to comment on draft regulations for dispensaries.

Smith said his own head trauma from years of playing football led him to look into medical marijuana and to pursue a business. Smith said he's only now beginning to understand how banging his head against other players has affected his daily life.

"Sports is a great thing to watch when you're snacking on chicken wings, but it's dead serious. We need to pay more attention to it and be more delicate," Smith said, adding that he is certain medical marijuana can be helpful to people with brain injuries.

Young and deep

The PGA Tour is as deep and as young as it has ever been.

Xander Schauffele is an example of how it's never been younger.

The 23-year-old from San Diego was No. 352 in the world when he earned the final qualifying spot in Tennessee for the U.S. Open, and then he tied for fifth at Erin Hills. A month later, he calmly hit a pitching wedge to 3 feet on the par-3 closing hole at The Greenbrier for his first PGA Tour victory.

Schauffele became the eighth player under age 25 to win on the PGA Tour this year, the most dating to 1970, when the tour began compiling complete records. That also makes 12 victories this season -- just over one-third of all PGA Tour events -- by players who have yet to turn 25, with Justin Thomas winning three times, and Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama each winning twice.

This year's youth group and their ages when they won: Thomas (23), Spieth (23), Matsuyama (24), Jon Rahm (22), Cameron Smith (23), Si Woo Kim (21), Daniel Berger (24) and Schauffele (23).

The previous record for most players under 25 to win in a season was last year, when seven players won eight times (Spieth won twice). Two years ago, the under-25 group also recorded eight victories, though Spieth did most of the damage with five of them, including two majors.

It's quite a contrast to another year in which players under 25 recorded eight victories. That was in 1999. Tiger Woods (23) won all of them.

So not only is it an example of a strong youth movement, they are sharing the wealth. And there are still 12 tournaments remaining.

Sports quiz

Troy Smith won the Heisman Trophy in 2006. Who finished second and third in the 2006 voting?

Sports answer

Darren McFadden of Arkansas was second. Brady Quinn of Notre Dame finished third.

