Arkansas man accused of abusing 2 children, including infant daughter, left in his care

An Arkansas man is accused of abusing two young children he looked after while their mother was away, leaving one hospitalized earlier this month.

Shawn Charles Tabor, 27, of Rogers faces one count of first-degree domestic battery, a class B felony; and one count of second-degree domestic battery, a class C felony.

The reported abuse involved Tabor’s 2-month-old daughter and a 2-year-old boy he had cared for with the child’s mother, according to the affidavit.

Authorities say Tabor’s daughter, who had been in her father’s care July 1 at a home on South 7th Street in Rogers, was taken to an Arkansas hospital with a skull fracture and bleeding of the brain.

The girl was later transported to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition was unknown as of Wednesday.

When questioned about the girl’s injuries, Tabor said that he had tripped over the end of the bed, sending the girl forward and into a rocker.

Tabor later admitted to becoming agitated with his daughter because he could not get her crying to stop, prompting him to throw her 6 to 10 feet onto a couch.

The girl flipped and “possibly hit the wood backing of the couch,” he said, adding that he walked away to “calm down” and did not fully see what happened.

After later noticing that the infant was still crying, Tabor reportedly jerked her out of a child’s seat she was using to eat and swung her over to another part of the couch.

Tabor said he then picked up the girl by her arm and leg and put her back in the child’s seat.

The girl was also found to have leg fractures that were in various signs of healing. That indicated that the injuries did not all happen at the same time, a doctor at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., noted.

On July 4, the Rogers Police Department responded to a welfare check of the boy. The child at that point appeared to be in good health and showed no signs of abuse, according to the affidavit.

Photos of the boy later taken by the child’s grandmother and shown to police indicated that he had several bruises on the right side of his face at the time the images were taken July 1.

Authorities said injuries to both children appeared to have been caused by physical abuse.

Records show Tabor had a history of previous arrests on charges of third-degree domestic battery, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tabor remained at the Benton County jail as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.