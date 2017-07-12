Arkansas woman who claimed self-defense gets 30 years in stabbing death of 43-year-old

A jury in Miller County on Tuesday found an Arkansas woman guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a 43-year-old and sentenced her to 30 years in prison.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that jurors spent about 10 minutes deliberating the case of Sherry Lashay Woods, 36, of Texarkana before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom.

The jury later sentenced her to the maximum penalty, according to the newspaper.

Woods, who was on trial in the Oct. 5, 2016, death of Jeffery Baker, argued that she had been acting in self-defense when she stabbed the man multiple times in front of her East 10th Street home in Texarkana.

Her public defender reportedly told the court that the mother of teenage sons was acting as a “mama bear” protecting her children.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, contended that the evidence and the law did not support those claims.

Witnesses told authorities that Woods invited Baker’s girlfriend, Joyce Lewis, to her house on the night of the stabbing. Baker also was present.

During a fight, Baker tried to stop Lewis from walking to a nearby convenience store with Woods, with Baker at one point becoming violent, Woods testified. Woods later attempted to intervene when her teenage sons became involved.

There was no justification for Baker’s death because Woods kept stabbing him as he tried to retreat, prosecuting attorney Stephanie Black said. Woods killed Baker out of anger over disparaging comments and alcohol-induced belligerence, Black argued.

