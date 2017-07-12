Bank of Ozarks to release 2Q earnings

Bank of the Ozarks will release its second-quarter earnings today before the market opens.

The Little Rock-based company's executives will conduct a conference call to discuss the information beginning at 10 a.m. The conference call is available at (844) 818-5110.

The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters projected that Bank of the Ozarks will report earnings of 73 cents per share.

Business on 07/12/2017