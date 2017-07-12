States told to hold voter data for now

CONCORD, N.H. -- President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud is telling states to hold off on providing detailed voter information in the face of increasing legal challenges.

The commission had given states until Friday to provide data including names, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers, but in an email Monday, the panel's designated officer told states to hold off until a judge rules on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington.

In its initial filings in that case, the commission said it planned to collect the data through a Defense Department file exchange program. After the privacy group said that system was neither secure nor approved to collect such information, the commission said the director of White House information technology would repurpose an existing system instead, and information already sent by Arkansas through the Defense Department program would be deleted.

U.S. judge blocks Iraqis' deportation

DETROIT -- A federal judge on Tuesday halted the deportation of 1,400 Iraqis, including many Christians fearing persecution, while courts review the orders to remove them from the U.S.

Judge Mark Goldsmith issued a 24-page opinion asserting jurisdiction in the case over the objection of the Justice Department, which argued that U.S. district judges do not have jurisdiction.

"This Court concludes that to enforce the Congressional mandate that district courts lack jurisdiction -- despite the compelling context of this case -- would expose Petitioners to the substantiated risk of death, torture, or other grave persecution before their legal claims can be tested in a court," Goldsmith wrote.

Goldsmith earlier blocked the deportations while he considered whether he had jurisdiction over the case.

Many of the Iraqis, including 114 rounded up in the Detroit area last month who are mostly Christians, fear attacks over their religion if they are returned to Iraq. The government says they face deportation because they committed crimes in the U.S.

Lack of funds kills plan for FBI move

WASHINGTON -- The nation's top law enforcement agency will continue operating out of its deteriorating downtown Washington headquarters for the foreseeable future after the federal government announced Tuesday that it had scrapped a decade-long plan to look for a new FBI building in Maryland or Virginia.

The General Services Administration, which oversees federal office space, said it does not have enough money to move forward on a new location. The agency had sought $1.4 billion for the project, but Congress left it underfunded by about $882 million.

"Moving forward without full funding puts the government at risk for cost escalations" and could reduce the value of the existing building, the General Services Administration said in a statement.

The FBI has complained the J. Edgar Hoover building overlooking Pennsylvania Avenue is obsolete, inefficient and no longer meets the needs of an organization that has grown dramatically in the past 40 years.

