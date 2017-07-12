Brad Mills pinch-hit for boss

MIAMI — Among the most unlikely All-Stars was a former 17th-round draft pick with one career home run.

Brad Mills didn’t swing a bat Tuesday night. But he did pinch-hit.

The Cleveland Indians bench coach managed the American League team as a replacement for Indians Manager Terry Francona, who is recovering from a procedure last week to correct an irregular heartbeat.

“Getting this responsibility is very humbling,” Mills said. “I’m thrilled to be here, but I definitely would love to have Terry sitting here in this chair.”

If not for Francona’s health issue, Mills, 60, would have taken part in the game as a coach. Now he’s responsible for running a 32-man team and getting most of the players into the game.

He had some help with the starting lineup from Francona, who paid Mills a visit before the Indians’ game Sunday.

“When he came in the clubhouse he sat down, and the first thing he said to me is, ‘OK, who’s hitting second?’ ” Mills said. Both knew it was a given Jose Altuve of the Astros would lead off. Jose Ramirez of the Indians was second.

Mills was assisted by the rest of the Cleveland staff and by Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash, who previously worked for the Indians.

Jordan jumps in

Michael Jordan has joined the investment group led by Derek Jeter that is trying to buy the Miami Marlins.

Jordan’s spokesman, Estee Portnoy, confirmed Jordan’s involvement Tuesday. The NBA Hall of Famer owns the Charlotte Hornets and is expected to assume a minority ownership role if Jeter’s group buys the Marlins.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is soon expected to choose a winning bid from among three investment groups seeking to buy the team, and all have offered about the same amount of money.

One investment group is led by Jeter, the former New York Yankees shortstop and a 14-time All-Star. A second group includes former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney, and the third group is led by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas.

Armando Christian Perez, better known as Miami-based rapper Pitbull, has joined the Bush-Romney group. He once served as in-house DJ for the Marlins before he made it big.

Loria on Tuesday declined to say when he expects to sell the team.

Production theory

What’s behind the unusually large home run production this year? Everyone seems to have a theory.

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals, the National League starter Tuesday night, said the reason is simple — harder-throwing pitchers have made hitters adjust their strategy.

“The pitching is better at this stage than what it has been in the past,” Scherzer said. “That has forced the hitters to become better. Competition raises everybody’s level, and so the hitters had to become better hitters. The only way you’re going to do damage to some of these (pitchers) is to keep swinging for the fences, keep going for the home runs.

“The pitching is so good now you just don’t see six consecutive singles anymore. Guys throw too hard and have too nasty off-speed stuff, so that model — let’s just string six hits together and score three runs — well, that might not be the most efficient or best way to play this game. The hitters quickly identified, ‘Hey, if we swing for the fence a little bit more often, we can actually score more runs. Instead of scoring three, maybe we can score five runs.’ “