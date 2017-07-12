Business news in brief

Cabela's shareholders OK Bass Pro bid

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Cabela's shareholders on Tuesday approved the sale of the outdoor outfitter to rival Bass Pro Shops for roughly $4 billion.

The deal, announced in October, will pay Cabela's Inc. shareholders $61.50 per share, the Nebraska-based chain said Tuesday. The shares rose 8 cents Tuesday to close at $59.87 in New York trading.

Sporting goods retailers, like the rest of the retail sector, have been under pressure because of changing shopping patterns.

Company officials have said they expect the sale to close later this year, but banking regulators must still approve the sale of Cabela's credit card unit, which is part of the deal.

After the buyout, the company will be based in Bass Pro's hometown of Springfield, Mo. It's not yet clear how many of the roughly 2,000 workers at Cabela's headquarters of Sidney, Neb., will be kept on.

Sale of Whole Foods will benefit board

AUSTIN, Texas -- Whole Foods Market executives and insiders will make millions of dollars if regulators and shareholders approve the Texas company's $13.7 billion merger with Amazon.

Insiders at Whole Foods -- a group that includes current and former executives, and board members -- stand to take home at least $171 million in equity once the merger closes, the company disclosed in regulatory filings.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder John Mackey will get more than $41 million of that money.

The Austin-based organic grocery chain's top six executives, excluding Mackey, will automatically be able to cash in more than $53.7 million in shares they already own, as well as restricted stock and options that would automatically vest upon the merger's close, expected before the end of the year, according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis.

Five of those executives could get up to $16.7 million in additional payments if Amazon terminates them or they resign for "good reason" within two years of the merger, the company disclosed in a new filing Friday.

So far, Whole Foods isn't preparing for a shake-up to its executive team. The company told investors in June that Mackey would remain CEO and no changes are planned for the grocer's leadership after the merger finalizes. The chain will continue to operate under the Whole Foods banner, both companies said at the time.

A Whole Foods spokesman refused to comment, and an Amazon spokesman did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Saudi Arabia exceeds OPEC oil limits

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Saudi Arabia told OPEC it pumped 10.07 million barrels of oil a day in June, a person with knowledge of the data said, exceeding its production limit for the first time since brokering a deal to curb global crude supply to counter a glut.

The world's biggest oil exporter increased output from 9.88 million barrels a day in May, pumping about 12,000 barrels a day more than the limit of 10.058 million it accepted in an agreement among OPEC and other major suppliers including Russia. Under the deal reached in December, Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce production by 486,000 barrels a day, the most of any country participating in the cuts. The person with knowledge of the June data asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.

Saudi Arabia usually increases production during summer months to meet demand for power for air conditioning, leaving less output for exports. Demand got an extra bump this year in June because of the fasting month of Ramadan, when millions of Muslims visit Saudi Arabia, according to Sadad al-Husseini, a former executive vice president at Saudi Arabian Oil Co., the nation's main oil producer.

"An increase by this very marginal figure due to these circumstances is justifiable," al-Husseini said. "Summer demand is high in June."

The price of crude oil has declined 17 percent this year, entering a bear market in June. Oil experts are concerned that rising world supply will outweigh production cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers that took effect in January.

Talks put True Value's worth at $800M

CHICAGO -- True Value is working with an investment bank on strategic options including a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

A sale could value the home-improvement store chain at about $800 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

The process is expected to attract private equity firms, the people said. No final decision has been made, and the company may elect not to pursue a sale.

A representative for Chicago-based True Value didn't respond to emails seeking comment.

The company reported revenue of $1.51 billion in 2016, up 1.1 percent from the previous year, and it's exploring alternatives at a time when other retailers are filing for bankruptcy at a record rate.

True Value, led by Chief Executive Officer John Hartmann, is a cooperative of more than 4,000 stores across more than 58 countries, according to its website. Members of the cooperative, which can trace its origins back to 1948, also operate under the names Party Central, Taylor Rental and Grand Rental Station.

