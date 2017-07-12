Chicken meatballs get saucy with egg yolks

You may have tasted Asian-inspired meatballs like these before, but the option of serving them with a raw egg yolk, which turns into a kind of rich sauce, takes them to another level.

Serve with rice and a vegetable or salad.

Editor's note: This recipe contains uncooked eggs, which sometimes contain salmonella bacteria that can cause serious illness.

Chicken Meatballs

(Tsukune)

For the glaze:

2 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 1/2 tablespoons mirin

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 clove garlic, bruised/barely crushed

For the meatballs:

14 ounces ground chicken

2 green onions, finely chopped (white, light- and dark-green parts)

1 (3/4-inch) piece peeled fresh ginger root, grated

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon mirin

1 teaspoon sesame oil (not toasted)

1 egg, preferably pasteurized, separated into white and yolk, PLUS 1 or 2 or more egg yolks (keep the yolks intact)

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Neutrally flavored oil, for frying

For the glaze: Whisk together the soy sauce, mirin, sugar, oyster sauce and garlic in a medium bowl.

For the meatballs: Use your hands to work the chicken, green onion and ginger together in a mixing bowl until smooth and well blended. Add the soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, egg white and cornstarch, stirring with a large spoon to incorporate. Shape the mixture into 8 rounded portions of equal size; this may seem hard to do because the mixture is quite soft.

Pour enough oil to fill a depth of 3/4 inch in a large skillet. Heat over medium heat; once the oil shimmers, drop in the portions of the meatball mixture and cook for about 4 minutes, turning them as needed, until browned and cooked through. At this point, they will look like meatballs. Use a slotted spoon to transfer them to a plate.

Pour the oil from the pan into a heat-safe bowl (to eventually discard), then carefully wipe out the skillet and return it to the stove top. Pour in the soy sauce mixture; bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook for 2 or 3 minutes, until it has thickened into a glaze, constantly swirling the pan and watching closely to avoid scorching. Discard the garlic.

Return the meatballs to the pan, quickly turning them to coat with the glaze.

Divide between individual bowls or plates, spooning any excess glaze from the pan over the meatballs. Gently place the remaining egg yolks on top of or alongside the meatballs; they are to be used as a sauce for dipping. Serve right away.

Makes 2 servings.

Recipe adapted from Tokyo Cult Recipes by Maori Murota (Harper Design, 2015)

Food on 07/12/2017