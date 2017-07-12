Cream, cheese and spinach make simple pasta dinner

This simple recipe calls for long, flat ribbons of pasta such as tagliatelle or fettuccine. I used whole-milk ricotta, but you could substitute part-skim if you're looking to cut down on fat.

Creamed Spinach Pasta

3/4 cup ricotta cheese

Kosher salt and ground black pepper, divided use

3/4 pound long pasta such as tagliatelle or fettuccine

1/2 cup pine nuts

4 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, sliced thin

1 pound baby spinach leaves

1 cup heavy cream

Freshly grated nutmeg

Grated pecorino Romano cheese, for serving

In large bowl, combine ricotta with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add 1 to 2 teaspoons salt and return to rolling boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup cooking water.

While the pasta cooks, prepare the sauce. Toast pine nuts in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally so they do not burn, about 3 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Wipe skillet clean and melt butter over medium-low heat. Add garlic and saute until pale golden, about 2 minutes. Add spinach and cook until it wilts, about 4 minutes more.

Add cream, bring to simmer and cook until sauce begins to thicken slightly, about 2 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Scoop pasta directly into skillet and toss to combine. Add pasta and spinach mixture to bowl of ricotta off heat and toss to coat, adding 1/4 cup pasta water or more (up to 1 cup) as needed to loosen up the sauce.

Serve in bowls and sprinkle with pine nuts. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Pass grated cheese at the table.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from Back Pocket Pasta: Inspired Dinners to Cook on the Fly by Colu Henry

Food on 07/12/2017