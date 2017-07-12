Home / Latest News /
Driver finds foot-long snake in car, tells dispatcher he'd rather burn vehicle than touch it, police say
By The Associated Press
AUBURN, Maine — A Maine driver got the scare of his life when he found a snake slithering in his car.
The unidentified driver called the Auburn police Tuesday, telling a dispatcher that he was afraid of snakes and would rather burn his car than touch the garter snake that was coiled in his car door.
The police, who noted the unusual nature of the call in a Facebook post, sent officer Travis Barnies to assist the driver. Barnies removed the snake, then got a selfie with it before releasing the foot-long snake into the wild unharmed.
