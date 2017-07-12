European migrants fear deportation from U.S.

BOSTON -- Europeans often hid in plain sight as Hispanics, Asians and others living illegally in America were sent packing. Now, Europeans in the U.S. illegally say they've become increasingly concerned about President Donald Trump's promised crackdown on illegal immigration.

From Oct. 2 through June 24, more than 1,300 Europeans were removed, compared with 1,450 during all of federal fiscal 2016 -- the last under President Barack Obama -- according to figures provided to The Associated Press by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agency didn't provide estimates broken down by calendar year.

In San Jose, Calif., an HIV-positive Russian asylum seeker faces possible deportation after overstaying his visa. In Chicago, Polish and Irish community groups say they're seeing inquiries about immigration and citizenship-related services surge as people seek legal protections.

And in Boston, John Cunningham, a well-known Irishman who had overstayed his visa by 14 years, was sent back to Ireland last week, sending shivers through the city's sizable Irish expatriate community.

"People are very, very concerned and lying low," said Ronnie Millar of the Boston-based Irish International Immigrant Center. "The message is that if it can happen to John, it can happen to anyone."

Europeans comprise about 440,000 of the estimated 11 million people living illegally in the United States, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Since just before Trump was elected last November, the U.S. has deported 167,350 foreigners, compared with 240,255 in all of fiscal 2016. Migrants from Latin America make up the most by far, with Mexico leading the way at about 93,000.

Among Europeans, Romanians make up the largest share, with 193 deportations so far in fiscal 2017. Behind are Spain at 117; the United Kingdom at 102; Russia at 81; and Poland at 74. Those countries also topped the list the previous fiscal year: Romania had 176, the United Kingdom 160, Poland 160, Spain 115 and Russia 94.

Immigration advocates said they've been urging individuals to know their rights if they're stopped and for parents to make arrangements for their children in the event they're detained.

"The worst aspect of these numbers from our perspective is that our community organizations do not know who is being deported and why, and are unable to send immigration attorneys to assist them," said Dmitri Daniel Glinski, president of the Russian-Speaking Community Council of Manhattan and the Bronx.

In California, San Jose resident Denis Davydov was detained for more than a month after returning from a vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He was eventually released after his lawyer argued that Davydov was legally allowed to re-enter because he's currently seeking political asylum for being gay and HIV-positive. But he could be forced to return to Russia if his request is denied.

Davydov said the experience of being detained -- and the uncertainty it has thrust into his asylum application -- has left him feeling vulnerable.

"Before this, I thought I was a doing everything right, but I'm afraid now that doing everything right is not enough. I don't know what else I can do," he said. "I feel like it can happen again to me anywhere, in the airport or in the street."

At the Polish American Association in Chicago, Executive Director Magdalena Dolas said her organization has been asked to give talks about what residents should do if immigration officials show up at their doorstep.

"People are worrying about their rights," she said. "It shows there is awareness but that there is also anxiety."

Cunningham's case has become a cautionary tale among expatriates in Boston's Irish community.

"The rumor has gone around, 'Don't go in any courthouses, and if you hear a knock on your door and you're not expecting anyone, don't answer it," said Benny Murphy, a 32-year-old bartender in Boston who had been living in this country illegally until about three years ago, when he married a woman who is a U.S. citizen.

Many believe Cunningham simply forgot the golden rule of living in the shadows: Keep your head down.

Months before his arrest, he appeared on a national news show in Ireland to share his experience of living illegally in America.

Cunningham, who declined to comment for this article through his lawyer, also wasn't squeaky clean. He had a warrant for his arrest for failing to show up in court over a $1,300 dispute with a customer of his electrical contracting business, and state records show he wasn't a licensed electrician.

Advocates argue that Trump, in taking a hard line against immigration scofflaws, is sweeping up many hardworking, taxpaying people, many of whom have raised children who are now U.S. citizens.

The Obama administration instead focused immigration enforcement on the most serious criminals.

Information for this article was contributed by Sophia Tareen of The Associated Press.

