Ex-owner of Little Rock dealership faces child porn charges, authorities say

The former owner of a since-rebranded Kawasaki dealership in Little Rock surrendered Wednesday on child pornography charges after, authorities say, he viewed sexually explicit material at his business.

William Thomas Murry III, 60, of Sherwood was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on one count of possession of child pornography and four counts of receipt of child pornography.

Federal agents learned that someone had participated in an online chatroom that shared the live rapes of children as well as recorded child porn videos and pictures, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Though the user’s face was never visible, his bare torso and genitals were seen as well as “the background of what appeared to be an office with several distinguishing features,” officials said.

The user’s IP address returned to the Kawasaki Sports Center at 5922 S. University Ave. in Little Rock. A search warrant was executed at the business in November 2016, the release states.

That dealership has since changed ownership and now does business under the name Riggs Outdoor, according to its website.

Murry admitted to using the online network while at his business but has denied viewing child porn.

A forensic examination of Murry’s work computer and home laptop showed that he was in the possession of nearly 100 still images and five video files containing child porn.

After surrendering Wednesday, Murry was released by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome T. Kearney on conditions that he participate in electronic monitoring, have no unsupervised contact with minors and have monitored internet access.