Federal Reserve chairwoman tells Congress to expect more rate increases

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen told Congress on Wednesday that the central bank expects to keep raising a key interest rate at a gradual pace and also plans to start trimming its large bond holdings this year.

In her semiannual testimony on the economy, Yellen took note of a number of factors, including strong job gains and rising household wealth that she said should fuel economic growth over the next two years.

She blamed a recent slowdown in inflation on temporary factors. But she said Fed officials are watching developments closely to make sure that annual price gains move back toward the Fed's 2 percent target.

Many economists believe the Fed, which has raised rates three times since December, will increase rates one more time this year.

In her prepared testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Yellen repeated the message she has been sending all year: The economy has improved enough that it no longer needs the extraordinary support the central bank began providing in 2008 after a severe financial crisis and the deepest recession since the 1930s.

She noted that since the depths of the recession, unemployment is now down to 4.4 percent, near a 16-year low. And while the economy started the year with a sluggish growth rate of just 1.4 percent, it has regained momentum in recent months, helped by strong job gains, a revival of business investment and a strengthening of overseas economies.

But Yellen cautioned that "considerable uncertainty always attends the economic outlook." Issues include whether inflation will indeed pick up as well as questions about how much of President Donald Trump's economic program will make it through Congress. She noted that while the global economy appears stronger, "a number of our trading partners continue to confront economic challenges."

"At present, I see roughly equal odds that the U.S. economy's performance will be somewhat stronger or somewhat less strong than we currently project," she said.

Yellen made no reference in her prepared remarks to what many investors see as one of the biggest unknowns at the moment: whether Trump will ask Yellen to remain as Fed leader when her current term ends next February. Yellen so far has deflected questions about whether she would accept a second four-term term as chairwoman if Trump asked her to remain.

