Geigle named CEO of Pioneer Products

Weston Geigle has been named chief executive officer of Pioneer Products, a subsidiary of Rogers-based Ecoark Holdings Inc.

Geigle moves into the CEO position after previously working as the national account manager for the Dallas Cowboys, where he was responsible for Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Target, Meijer and other accounts in his role.

Geigle replaces Roshan Weerasinghe, who was appointed CEO of Pioneer Products in March. Weerasinghe previously had been Ecoark's chief operating officer and president of Pioneer Products.

Pioneer Products, which turns waste into new products for retail partners, converted over 500,000 pounds of plastic into new consumer goods sold in national retail chains last year, according to Ecoark. The company's reclaimed 45-gallon garbage cans are in 3,600 Wal-Mart stores in the U.S.

-- Robbie Neiswanger