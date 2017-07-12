Central Arkansas police chief resigns to become new state drug director

Benton Police Chief Kirk Lane has resigned from that position to serve as the new state drug director, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday morning.

Lane will replace former director Denny Altes, whose resignation from the $73,865-a-year post was effective June 30. Altes’ promotion to the position was announced in May 2015.

The drug director coordinates the state's alcohol and drug abuse prevention and treatment programs in addition to other duties.

Lane, who had served as police chief since 2009, was chosen for his “extensive experience in law enforcement and his background with the FBI,” Hutchinson said in the news release.

“Chief Lane is a dedicated leader who has been a valuable asset to several Arkansas drug and alcohol boards and programs. I am confident that he will continue to do an outstanding job working to further alcohol- and drug-abuse prevention and treatment initiatives of our state,” the governor said.

In the release, Lane stated his new role is a "great opportunity to lead people in the same direction to prevent drug abuse and improve the quality of life for all Arkansas.”

“My job is to encourage people to work together to resolve these issues, and I look forward to being a part of the Governor’s team in this effort.”

Lane has been a member of several state groups such as the Drug and Alcohol Coordinating Council and the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. He previously received several awards for his service including being named the 2010 Benton Citizen of the Year.

Benton Mayor David J. Mattingly awarded Lane the Mayoral Distinguished Medal of Merit in April, according to a news release on the city’s website. Lane earned the inaugural honor because of his management skills, leadership, perseverance and “dedication to duty,” the release said.

“Needless to say, his positive persona and image in the eyes of others certainly fosters the definition of respect,” Mattingly said then.