Iconic Arkansas hotel, nearby properties sold for $5M; figure is below appraised value

The Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs and several other nearby properties included in its sale Monday went for a little more than $5 million, below their appraised value, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday.

The newspaper cited deeds showing the iconic 478-room hotel, an adjacent building and four nearby parking lots were sold for $5,031,251, about 26 percent less than their combined appraised value of $6,865,550.

The Sentinel-Record also reported Wednesday that repairs on the Arlington stopped after the new buyer was secured, but the new owner — Sky Capital Group LP of Little Rock — was told more exterior repairs are needed "pretty quickly."

"I'd like to see those problems addressed before they go through another freeze and thaw this winter," Mike Scott, the city of Hot Springs' chief building official, said. "[The city] is more concerned with the outside, the roof and other big ticket items that need to be fixed."

Scott told the newspaper the new owner had "a lot of advisers and other people" look at the building to determine what work was needed as he considered whether to buy it.

In a statement earlier this week, the CEO of Sky Capital, Al Rajabi, said the group is "excited about the continuing renovations."

"We plan to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Arlington in just seven years and will be working to maintain it as one of the great American grand hotels," he said.

The Arlington has 478 rooms, with amenities that include a spa and thermal bathhouse, a 45,000-square-foot convention center, the Crystal Ballroom, the Venetian Dining Room, mountainside twin cascading pools with hot tub, a Starbucks coffeehouse and the Lobby Bar.

The city of Hot Springs issued the hotel a notice of unsafe conditions last year after inspecting the property that June. The inspection was conducted after a city director received a complaint about the condition of the hotel.

Scott said in February that some of the exterior problems cited in the June 2016 notice had received temporary repairs. He said the hotel spent $200,000 on roof and exterior repairs since receiving the notice.

The city said the hotel quickly addressed the electrical concerns raised in the notice, as well as the rotted bracing supporting the pool deck.

The hotel's former owner in 2015 estimated repair costs could total up to $50 million.

Information for this story was contributed by Mark Gregory and David Showers of the Sentinel-Record.