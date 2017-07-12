School board incumbents file

Three incumbents filed by the deadline Tuesday for re-election Sept. 19 to School Board seats in the North Little Rock and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts.

But the Zone 5 seat on the North Little Rock School Board drew no candidates.

In the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district, Jim Moore, 70, filed for re-election to the district's Zone 3 seat. LaConda Watson, 46, similarly filed for re-election to the district's Zone 4 seat. Neither of the incumbents drew opposition.

Moore, the father of two adult sons, is retired from the U.S. Air Force and Reserve. He is employed as president and chief executive officer of the Stonewall Homeowners Association and is also chairman of the Jacksonville Planning Commission.

Watson is the mother of four and the chief executive officer of the Jacksonville Boys and Girls Club.

Both Moore and Watson were initially elected to the Jacksonville board in that district's very first School Board election in 2015 for two-year terms. Successive terms will be for four years. The board members do not receive pay.

Sandi Campbell, 72, filed for re-election to the North Little Rock board's Zone 6 seat by Tuesday's deadline. She will be unopposed. North Little Rock School Board terms are for three years and are unpaid.

Campbell was employed in the district for 35 years as a registered nurse and nursing supervisor before her retirement. She is the mother of two adult children.

The Zone 5 seat in the North Little Rock district -- currently held by 12-year board member Scott Teague -- is up for election this year but drew no candidates by Tuesday's filing deadline in the Pulaski County clerk's office.

Bryan Poe, director of elections in Pulaski County, said Tuesday he did not recall a position failing to draw a candidate in his 12 years working for the Election Commission.

In cases where there are no candidates for election to an open school board seat, Arkansas Code Annotated 6-13-608 allows the current officeholder to continue in the position for another term, which in North Little Rock is three years.

The officeholder does have the option to resign from the elected seat, North Little Rock School Board Superintendent Kelly Rodgers said.

In that case, the remaining members of the board would appoint someone from Zone 5 in the north-central section of the district to fill the vacant seat.

The appointee would serve until the next election, which would be in 2018. At that time, the appointee could continue to serve only if elected by voters.

Teague, 51, did not return a message left at his office Tuesday for comments about his plans. He had said in an interview earlier this month that he would not run for election to a new term.

"I think it's probably time to pass the baton and let someone else do it for a while," said Teague, who is a North Little Rock banker and the father of three, the youngest of whom will be a high school sophomore.

"That plays a little bit into it," Teague had said about his family. "I think I would just like to be a dad and enjoy watching his last three years of school rather than being on the School Board."

Elsewhere in Pulaski County, neither the Little Rock School District nor the Pulaski County Special School District will hold board elections this year.

The Little Rock School District is operating under state control and has no locally elected school board and so will not hold a board election in September.

The Pulaski County Special School District elected a full slate of seven board members just last November after operating without a locally elected school board for five years. The district will not hold a board election until 2018.

Metro on 07/12/2017