ISIS not leaving quietly in Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq -- Airstrikes, shelling and other heavy clashes shook a small sliver of western Mosul on Tuesday in renewed fighting, a day after the government declared victory over Islamic State militants in Iraq's second-largest city.

Plumes of smoke rose as Islamic State shells landed near Iraqi positions, and heavy gunfire could be heard on the western edge of the Old City.

The clashes underscored the dangers still posed by the militants after Iraqi forces announced they had regained full control of Mosul, the country's second-largest city, three years after it was seized by extremists bent on building a global caliphate.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a Tuesday phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, issued congratulations on the recapturing of the city and said the U.S. is committed to the total defeat of the Islamic State.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International warned in a report Tuesday that the conflict in Mosul has created a "civilian catastrophe," with the extremists carrying out forced displacement and summary killings and using civilians as human shields.

The report also detailed violations by Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition.

"The scale and gravity of the loss of civilian lives during the military operation to retake Mosul must immediately be publicly acknowledged at the highest levels of government in Iraq and states that are part of the U.S.-led coalition," said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty's research director for the Mideast.

The report, which covers the first five months of this year, notes how Islamic State fighters moved civilians with them around the city, preventing them from escaping and creating battle spaces with dense civilian populations while "Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition failed to adapt their tactics."

The Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition "continued to use imprecise, explosive weapons with wide area effects in densely populated urban environments," Amnesty stated, adding that some violations may constitute war crimes.

As al-Abadi prepared Monday to declare victory in Mosul, millions of leaflets fluttered through the skies with a promise from the government to its people that the city would never be alone again.

Across the country, the party had already started. There was dancing in the streets of Baghdad. In the southern city of Basra, fireworks crackled late into the night.

Defeat in the northern city is a heavy blow for the Islamic State, robbing the group of one of its most important strongholds.

But viewed from the ground, Iraq's victory is a messy business.

No one knows how many people have died in nine grueling months of urban warfare. Half the city's population has been displaced, and across Mosul's western districts, the most populous neighborhoods have been shattered.

Sitting still and alone in the chaos of an aid distribution point this week, Shaimaa, 17, said she had escaped the fighting alone.

Her three brothers were hauled off to an Islamic State prison last year and remain missing. Her sister died in a bombing.

As for her parents: "There was an airstrike," she said, and that was the last time she saw her mother. "I saw my father's body in the rubble and I walked away. We got our city back, but there is nothing for me in it."

Families around her said they had lost someone to an airstrike or Islamic State shelling. Sometimes that meant one child; other times it meant five.

In taking back the city, Iraqi security forces first took the eastern half. Then they moved on the more densely populated west, relying more heavily on U.S.-led coalition airstrikes and taking heavy casualties as they went.

The eastern districts, meanwhile, have sprung back to life. Fruit-sellers line the roads, peddling melons and mulberries in the heat of the day. And shops run a roaring trade, packed at lunchtime, and bustling with life as the sun sets.

After the victory in Mosul, the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State may increase airstrikes and overhead surveillance support for the fight to retake Raqqa, Syria, the top U.S. military commander in Iraq said Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend told Pentagon reporters that he doesn't see a significant expansion of the U.S. and coalition effort in Raqqa but that there will probably be "a greater level of resourcing," including intelligence and reconnaissance assets as well as more airstrikes.

"It will become more of a priority now that Mosul is concluded," Townsend said.

The added support would aid the U.S.-backed Syrian forces who have encircled Raqqa, the Islamic State's self-proclaimed capital, breaching the fortified defenses and moving closer to the heart of the city.

Officials are predicting a long, tough battle there, estimating that more than 2,000 militants are holed up with their families and tens of thousands of civilians in the city's center.

Townsend cautioned that there could be as many as 200 Islamic State members still in Mosul and that it will take weeks to clear out the remaining pockets of resistance and hidden explosives.

"There's a lot of mopping up and back-clearing to be done," Townsend said.

Information for this article was contributed by Louisa Loveluck of The Washington Post and by Bran Janssen, Susannah George, Maamoun Youssef, Jamey Keaten, Sinan Salaheddin and Muhanad al-Saleh of The Associated Press.

A Section on 07/12/2017