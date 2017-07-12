Jonesboro man in custody, suspected in fatal shooting

JONESBORO -- A Jonesboro man faces a first-degree murder charge for the early Friday fatal shooting of a north Jonesboro resident, authorities said.

Police arrested Alex Rankin, 39, Friday evening, and a district court judge found probable cause Monday to charge him with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dewayne Antoin Manning, 23, said Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Paul Holmes. Rankin is being held in the Craighead County jail in Jonesboro in lieu of $950,000 bond.

Jonesboro officers found Manning shot outside an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Bridge Street at about 6:30 a.m. Friday. Medical personnel transported him to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro where he was pronounced dead.

Officers responded to the same address Thursday evening after residents reported hearing gunshots. An arrest affidavit accused Rankin of having an ongoing argument with Manning, and it said shots were fired at Manning's residence at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured, Holmes said.

Manning's death is the third homicide this year in the Craighead County town.

