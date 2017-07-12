Police: Little Rock man says son robbed him of $800 after family funeral

A Little Rock father told police on Tuesday that his son beat him and robbed him of $800 after a family funeral earlier this month, according to a report.

The 54-year-old man told investigators he attended a family funeral on July 2 before going with several relatives to his cousin's house on Wedgewood Cove, where they "got intoxicated," according to the Little Rock Police Department report.

Around 1 a.m., the man's son punched him several times, ripped his pant pocket off and took his identification and $800 in cash, the report said.

The father said he called authorities to report the theft but later called back to cancel it.

The robbery report was filed Tuesday morning. Police told the man to contact a detective to seek an arrest warrant.

The son, who was named on the report, had not been arrested as of noon Wednesday, according to online jail records.