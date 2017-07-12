Little Rock Zoo announces $1 admission day

Admission to the Little Rock Zoo will be lowered to $1 Saturday as part of an annual partnership between the zoo and Hiland Dairy, officials said Wednesday.

The reduced per-person admission fee will be in effect when gates open at 9 a.m. The zoo closes at 5:30 p.m.

Hiland Dairy products will also be discounted to $1 during the day, the zoo said in a news release.

It will mark the eighth Hiland Dairy Dollar Day in the zoo's history. The 2017 sponsorship includes a $22,250 cash donation for improvements at the facility.

"We are very appreciative of Hiland Dairy, who continues to be an important partner for the Zoo as we work together to help families and improve Arkansas communities," Zoo Director Susan Altrui said in the statement.