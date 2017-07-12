Home / Latest News /
Man says gunman approached him at Little Rock gas station, took car
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
A Little Rock man told police a robber pointed a gun at him while he pumped gas late Tuesday and then stole his car.
The 36-year-old victim said he was at a gas station on East Roosevelt Road shortly before midnight when he turned around and saw the assailant pointing the weapon, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The victim ran off, and the robber took the car, a 2000 Acura sedan.
Police, who noted that workers at the gas station didn't see the robbery, later recovered the stolen vehicle on West 24th Street. No one was with it.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man says gunman approached him at Little Rock gas station, took car
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
HarleyOwner says... July 12, 2017 at 11:53 a.m.
Not that it's a guarantee, always buy gas in the daytime..
( permalink | suggest removal )
Kharma says... July 12, 2017 at 12:07 p.m.
A 2000 Acura? The robber didn't have much ambition. Of course, it's best to stay off of most of Roosevelt at night - lots of lowlife creatures lurking about. Luckily the victim wasn't injured.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.