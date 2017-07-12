Man says gunman approached him at Little Rock gas station, took car

A Little Rock man told police a robber pointed a gun at him while he pumped gas late Tuesday and then stole his car.

The 36-year-old victim said he was at a gas station on East Roosevelt Road shortly before midnight when he turned around and saw the assailant pointing the weapon, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim ran off, and the robber took the car, a 2000 Acura sedan.

Police, who noted that workers at the gas station didn't see the robbery, later recovered the stolen vehicle on West 24th Street. No one was with it.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.