Home / Latest News /
Mom says son came down McDonald's slide covered in poop, wants apology
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:45 p.m.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald's playground in New Hampshire covered in poop.
Justina Whitmore took to Facebook to recount the incident and complain that staff at a Manchester McDonald's didn't take the problem seriously and ignored her pleas for help. She wants an apology from the fast-food chain.
Whitmore told WFXT-TV in Boston that she was eating when her son came over "covered in poop." It was unclear how the human waste got on the slide. Whitmore said her son had been playing tag with a boy who had a soiled diaper.
In a statement sent to WFXT-TV earlier this week, restaurant owner Michael Gambino said he was investigating the situation and would "take any appropriate measures."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Mom says son came down McDonald's slide covered in poop, wants apology
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.