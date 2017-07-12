• Madonna was welcomed in Malawi on Tuesday for the official opening of a hospital children's wing funded by her charity and named after one of the four children the pop star has adopted from the impoverished southern African nation. "You started by adopting four Malawian children; now we are adopting you as the daughter of this nation," President Peter Mutharika declared at the ceremony. "There are so many things I never imagined I will do. I never imagined one day I will build this kind of a hospital," said Madonna, who explained that she grew up without a mother and wanted to give the best to Malawian children. "Never give up on your dreams," she added. The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, located at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the city of Blantyre, was built in collaboration with Malawi's health ministry. It has already started some activities, and Madonna said last week that the institute had completed its first surgery. The four children she adopted from Malawi are David Banda, Mercy James, Stelle and Estere. The children's wing was named after 11-year-old Mercy. Madonna's charity, Raising Malawi, was founded in 2006 to address the poverty and hardship endured by the country's orphans and other vulnerable children. It has built schools and funded the new pediatric unit, which includes three operating rooms dedicated to children's surgery, a day clinic and a 45-bed ward. Madonna, 58, visited the site last year.

• YouTube has a new top-viewed video of all time. Wiz Khalifa's video for "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth became the site's most-watched video Monday and had more than 2.896 billion views as of Tuesday. That's about 2 million more than the video for Korean rapper Psy's 2012 smash "Gangnam Style," which held the most-viewed title for five years, YouTube said. Justin Bieber's "Sorry" sits in third place, more than 250 million views behind the leaders. Puth reacted with surprise on Twitter, noting that he joined YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would hit 10,000 views. Wiz Khalifa said in a statement that he's happy the song has been able to "inspire and impact so many lives." "See You Again" was released in 2015 as a tribute to late Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker.

