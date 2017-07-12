GLO set to suspend

service on Saturday

GLO Airlines announced Tuesday it will suspend service effective Saturday to give it time to find another company to operate its aircraft.

The New Orleans-based airline offers direct flights between Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and other locations in the region, including Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field. It also offers seasonal flights between Clinton and Fort Walton Beach/Destin, Fla.

GLO filed for bankruptcy protection in April amid a contractual dispute between the airline and a Tennessee company, Corporate Flight Management, which provides pilots and other services to the airline. An emergency hearing allowed GLO to continue flying.

But problems have continued with "an excessive number" of flight cancellations because of staffing and maintenance issues, the GLO statement said.

CFM said it has followed the emergency court order in operating GLO's flights and characterized the airline's decision to suspend service as "simply the result of an unproven business plan in an unforgiving industry."

-- Noel Oman

Geigle named CEO

of Pioneer Products

Weston Geigle has been named chief executive officer of Pioneer Products, a subsidiary of Rogers-based Ecoark Holdings Inc.

Geigle moves into the CEO position after previously working as the national account manager for the Dallas Cowboys, where he was responsible for Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Target, Meijer and other accounts in his role.

Geigle replaces Roshan Weerasinghe, who was appointed CEO of Pioneer Products in March. Weerasinghe previously had been Ecoark's chief operating officer and president of Pioneer Products.

Pioneer Products, which turns waste into new products for retail partners, converted over 500,000 pounds of plastic into new consumer goods sold in national retail chains last year, according to Ecoark. The company's reclaimed 45-gallon garbage cans are in 3,600 Wal-Mart stores in the U.S.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Arkansas Index slips

0.17, ends at 333.95

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 0.17 to 333.95 Tuesday.

"The major averages fluctuated in a choppy trading session as investors digested central bank and political news," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

