Matt Vogel, a longtime Muppets Studio performer, will take over as the voice of Kermit the Frog, succeeding puppeteer Steve Whitmire, who had had the role since Muppets creator Jim Henson’s death in 1990.

Travis Mills, an Army veteran who lost all four limbs in an explosion in Afghanistan, got the chance to meet President Donald Trump at the White House, where the veteran was meeting with Vice President Mike Pence about a recreational retreat the former soldier created in Maine for other injured veterans.

Gov. Paul LePage of Maine said in a letter to the state’s attorney general that he wants to hire outside legal counsel and file a brief in defense of his “ancient power” of clemency, after prosecutors questioned his authority to pardon Dakota, a dog that was ordered to be euthanized for attacking two other dogs.

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, who at 93 is the world’s oldest head of state, has traveled again to Singapore for “a routine medical checkup,” his third this year, state media reported.

Lisa Stubblefield, whose 13-foot-tall display house was stolen overnight from Springfield, Mo., where she had set it up for a food truck festival, turned to social media for help finding the structure, which was soon located 90 miles away in Pittsburg, Kan.

Leigh Ann Sepelyak, 38, of Penn Hills, Pa., was charged with attempted homicide and arson, accused of dousing her boyfriend with gasoline, setting him ablaze and then using three buckets of urine to put him out.

Rhodri Philipps, a British aristocrat from St Davids, was found guilty of two counts of sending menacing messages ahead of the United Kingdom’s vote on European Union membership, for posting on Facebook that he would pay “the first person to ‘accidentally’ run over” Gina Miller, who had campaigned to remain in the EU.

Darwin Cameron of Boise, Idaho, was reunited with Mo, his 14-year-old Chesapeake Bay retriever that disappeared nine months ago during a hunting trip, after the emaciated dog collapsed at a ranch in June, having survived the brutal winter in the Idaho mountains.

Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester, two polar researchers who have been together for 11 years, are warming up to the idea of marriage, as they prepare to become the first couple to officially tie the knot in the British Antarctic Territory.