Police arrest suspect in Springdale fatality

Police in Northwest Arkansas said they have arrested a man in a fatal hit-and-run, months after the crash left a 62-year-old pedestrian dead.

Eulogio Martinez-Pacheco, 25, of Batesville faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, tampering with evidence and not having a driver's license.

The Springdale Police Department responded to the hit-and-run Nov. 3, 2016, on North Thompson Street at West Bailey Avenue.

Authorities said the driver, Martinez-Pacheco, fled the scene in a 2000s Dodge Neon after hitting a pedestrian on the road. Cruz Gonzales of Springdale was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a preliminary report, the Springdale Police Department said detectives Friday traveled to Independence County after an anonymous tip that Martinez-Pacheco lived in the area.

Martinez-Pacheco was found at his workplace in Floral, a town about 24 miles south of Batesville, and he was questioned at the Independence County sheriff's office.

He admitted during questioning that he saw the victim run out in front of him as he traveled on Thompson Street, police said.

Martinez-Pacheco said he fled the scene and dismantled the vehicle at a home where he was staying in Springdale. Vehicle parts were then taken to a scrap metal yard in Batesville, he said.

Metro on 07/12/2017