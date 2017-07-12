Police identify man found fatally shot in Little Rock apartment

Authorities have identified a man found fatally shot in a Little Rock apartment Tuesday night.

Billy Thornton, 64, was found dead in his residence at Spring Valley Apartments, 8701 Interstate 30, after crews responded there around 7:20 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The death was initially believed to be a possible suicide, but responding officers "suspected foul play" and police determined it was a homicide, the report said. It noted that residents located Thornton dead in his apartment and that he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

No suspects were named in the report, and police didn't release any information about a possible motive.

The killing is the 31st of the year in Little Rock and the third at the same apartment complex. Two people died after a March 24 shooting there.