Police name man dead in standoff

Police have identified a man who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday afternoon at the end of an hourslong standoff with authorities in North Little Rock.

In a statement Tuesday, officer Carmen Helton of the North Little Rock Police Department named 35-year-old David Blocker of Savannah, Ga., as the person killed.

The U.S. Marshals Service had been serving a warrant around 2:40 p.m. when marshals heard a gunshot from inside the home in the 800 block of North Cypress Street.

Blocker was wanted on a warrant for rape out of Savannah.

When authorities heard the gunshot, they backed off, and North Little Rock police were contacted for assistance, police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said at the scene Monday. Responding were the agency's special response and SWAT teams as well as negotiators.

After about two hours, the North Little Rock SWAT team entered the home and found Blocker dead on the floor. He shot himself in the head, Dedrick said.

Metro on 07/12/2017