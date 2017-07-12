Suspect arrested in punch attacks

A man was arrested Monday night after he punched two people in the face, breaking one victim's nose, authorities said.

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy went to 24109 Arkansas 107 sometime before 11:45 p.m. after getting a call about a fight, according to a police report. The residence is in an area north of Little Rock Air Force Base.

Two female victims told police 23-year-old Stephen Jarrod Zahari of Sherwood, who lives in an apartment at the address, had punched each of them in the face, the report said, noting one of the victims suffered a broken nose.

Zahari was later arrested after he was found in the 1400 block of Hatcher Road.

He faces charges of second-degree battery, a felony, and third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

4 kids unattended in car, police say

An intoxicated Little Rock woman was arrested early Tuesday after she was found lying in the dirt near an idling vehicle occupied by four children, authorities said.

Police said they found 32-year-old Teresa Urbina lying in the dirt under a wooden deck on Frankie Lane in Little Rock sometime before 1:15 a.m. She was bleeding from a cut on her right arm and appeared to have broken out a window, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Nearby, four "small children" were found unattended inside her vehicle, which was still running, the report said.

Urbina was taken to a hospital before she was booked into the Pulaski County jail. She faces six counts of endangering the welfare of a minor as well as one count each of public intoxication, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Her bail was set at $3,250.

A court date is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Metro on 07/12/2017