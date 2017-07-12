W. Memphis slaying called retaliation

WEST MEMPHIS -- A West Memphis man was fatally shot July 5 in retaliation for a shooting that occurred in the Crittenden County town on July 1, police said.

Desmond Davis, 25, died after he was shot in the neck while standing outside a home in the 400 block of North 28th Street in West Memphis, Police Chief Donald Oakes said. The shooting happened about 11:50 p.m., the chief said.

Gloria Page, 47, the owner of the home, was shot in the arm.

Friends drove Davis to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, where he died, Oakes said. Page was treated for her injuries and later released.

Oakes said police believe that the shooting was in retaliation for a drive-by shooting at Page's home July 1.

Police said four people drove past Page's house late on July 1 and fired shots, injuring Courtney Crosby, 20. Someone returned fire from the residence, hitting passenger Reginald Brigham.

Authorities arrested three people in that case.

"This was done in retaliation of the drive-by," Oakes said of the fatal shooting. "And that was done in retaliation of a previous shooting. It all builds on previous things."

