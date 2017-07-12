Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 3:14 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Woman accused of stealing daughter's placenta to conceal drug use

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:57 p.m.


CALDWELL, Idaho — A woman is accused of stealing her daughter's placenta and umbilical cord from a hospital in Idaho in an attempt to conceal any possible drug use that could result in the baby being taken away.

KIVI-TV reported that hospital workers in Caldwell were concerned the daughter had been using drugs before birthing a baby July 3, and doctors ordered testing for her placenta, cord and cord blood. But when they went back to recover the organs, they were gone.

After viewing surveillance camera video, police said they saw Rhiannon Stoneham walking to a vehicle while seeming to have something in her arms and then leaving the scene.

Police say Stoneham was charged with felony destruction of evidence.

The child was placed with a state agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Woman accused of stealing daughter's placenta to conceal drug use

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online