Woman accused of stealing daughter's placenta to conceal drug use

CALDWELL, Idaho — A woman is accused of stealing her daughter's placenta and umbilical cord from a hospital in Idaho in an attempt to conceal any possible drug use that could result in the baby being taken away.

KIVI-TV reported that hospital workers in Caldwell were concerned the daughter had been using drugs before birthing a baby July 3, and doctors ordered testing for her placenta, cord and cord blood. But when they went back to recover the organs, they were gone.

After viewing surveillance camera video, police said they saw Rhiannon Stoneham walking to a vehicle while seeming to have something in her arms and then leaving the scene.

Police say Stoneham was charged with felony destruction of evidence.

The child was placed with a state agency.