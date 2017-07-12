Woman dies after her car strikes cow, overturns

MOULTON, Ala. — An Alabama woman has died after her vehicle struck a cow.

Alabama state troopers told local news outlets that 51-year-old Kimberly Adams Hood of Moulton was killed Monday when her car struck a cow around 10:35 p.m. and overturned.

She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which occurred some 8 miles west of Moulton. She was pronounced dead at the Lawrence County Medical Center.

Lawrence County coroner Greg Randolph said a passenger in Hood's car sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Hood was the former executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

Troopers continue to investigate.