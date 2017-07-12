Home / Latest News /
Woman dies after her car strikes cow, overturns
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.
MOULTON, Ala. — An Alabama woman has died after her vehicle struck a cow.
Alabama state troopers told local news outlets that 51-year-old Kimberly Adams Hood of Moulton was killed Monday when her car struck a cow around 10:35 p.m. and overturned.
She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which occurred some 8 miles west of Moulton. She was pronounced dead at the Lawrence County Medical Center.
Lawrence County coroner Greg Randolph said a passenger in Hood's car sustained minor injuries from the crash.
Hood was the former executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
Troopers continue to investigate.
Kajon says... July 12, 2017 at 12:48 p.m.
Did y'all hear that tramping of feet? Attorneys running to her family.
