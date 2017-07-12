Woman nabbed on drug charge demands Suboxone back, is rearrested, police say

Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 3:17 p.m.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:00 p.m.

This booking photograph released Wednesday, July 12, 2017, by the Salem Police Department shows Emily Morin, of Concord, N.H., who was arrested twice Monday in Salem.

PHOTO BY SALEM POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

This booking photograph released Wednesday, July 12, 2017, by the Salem Police Department shows Emily Morin, of Concord, N.H., who was arrested twice Monday in Salem.


SALEM, N.H. — Authorities say a New Hampshire woman arrested on a drug possession charge returned to the police station to demand the drugs be returned to her, and she was rearrested.

An officer told 26-year-old Emily Morin of Concord that he wouldn't return the Suboxone, a highly addictive substance that can be used to treat heroin addiction. It was seized as evidence during her arrest stemming from a shoplifting incident Tuesday.

The officer said he saw Morin get into a car and start to drive away. Earlier, police determined that Morin's license and registration were suspended. She was arrested after a struggle.

Morin was being arraigned Wednesday on charges of driving after suspension, breach of bail and resisting arrest, in addition to drug and willful concealment charges.

