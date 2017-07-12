Home / Latest News /
Woman nabbed on drug charge demands Suboxone back, is rearrested, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:00 p.m.
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities say a New Hampshire woman arrested on a drug possession charge returned to the police station to demand the drugs be returned to her, and she was rearrested.
An officer told 26-year-old Emily Morin of Concord that he wouldn't return the Suboxone, a highly addictive substance that can be used to treat heroin addiction. It was seized as evidence during her arrest stemming from a shoplifting incident Tuesday.
The officer said he saw Morin get into a car and start to drive away. Earlier, police determined that Morin's license and registration were suspended. She was arrested after a struggle.
Morin was being arraigned Wednesday on charges of driving after suspension, breach of bail and resisting arrest, in addition to drug and willful concealment charges.
