Thursday, July 13, 2017, 8:43 a.m.

1 shot in Arkansas; police search for 2 suspects

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 6:28 a.m.

Police in Arkansas are searching for two people after a victim was shot Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers in Searcy were called to the 800 block of North Pine Street around 6:20 p.m. regarding a shooting, according to a news release.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital before being released, police said.

The victim said the two assailants were both males who left the area in a newer model dark blue Dodge Charger. The weapon used was a small-caliber black revolver, the release said.

