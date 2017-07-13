1 shot in Arkansas; police search for 2 suspects

Police in Arkansas are searching for two people after a victim was shot Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers in Searcy were called to the 800 block of North Pine Street around 6:20 p.m. regarding a shooting, according to a news release.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital before being released, police said.

The victim said the two assailants were both males who left the area in a newer model dark blue Dodge Charger. The weapon used was a small-caliber black revolver, the release said.