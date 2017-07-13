2 from Arkansas arrested on drug charges after apparent marijuana growing operation found, police say

A Hot Springs man and a Hot Springs Village woman are each facing drug charges after authorities found an apparent marijuana growing operation in one of their homes, police said.

Ryan Michael Matone, 38, and Lindsey Brooke Matone, 32, are each facing charges including possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing marijuana, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper, officers searched Matone's home on Trivista Left Street and found meth, lights and ballasts for growing marijuana indoors, suspected marijuana seeds that had begun to germinate, crushed orange pills and several other items. Ammunition was also found in the home, police reported.

Both suspects, whose relation was unclear, were arrested Tuesday afternoon when investigators went to the home to search it. They each remained in the Garland County jail Thursday morning.