2 arrested after stamps with drugs underneath sent to Arkansas jail, sheriff says

Two roommates were arrested Tuesday after an Arkansas sheriff's office secretary discovered drugs under stamps on two incoming postcards, and investigators tracked the mail to the offenders' address, officials said.

The Baxter County sheriff's office secretary was processing incoming mail for an unnamed inmate Tuesday and noticed two "suspicious" postcards with bulges under the stamps, according to a news release. Under each peeled-off USA Forever stamp was an orange substance that tested positive as an opiate, the release said.

The return address was 765 County Road 215 near Jordan. Parolee Dennis Lawton was listed as the resident, the release said.

Investigators went to the address and spoke with Lawton along with Jessica Diane Lee, a probationer who was also living at the home, the release said. Lee admitted she sent the postcards but denied placing the drugs, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities searched the residence and found 6.6 grams of methamphetamine, pills, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, baggies and a glass pipe, the release said.

Both Lawton and Lee were arrested on the same charges of possessing methamphetamine with purpose, two counts of felony drug paraphernalia, schedule IV controlled substance with purpose, schedule VI controlled substance with purpose and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office is looking into whether the inmate to whom the postcards were addressed participated in the crime, but there are no charges pending at this time, Capt. Jeff Lewis said.

Lawton was being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond. Lee, who authorities listed as a habitual offender, was being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

A court date is scheduled for July 20.