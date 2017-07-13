24 Arkansas residents charged in nationwide crackdown on health care fraud

Twenty-four Arkansas residents have been charged in what authorities say is the largest nationwide crackdown on health care fraud in the Department of Justice’s history.

“The abuse of prescription medication, particularly opioids, is one of the largest health and crime problems Arkansas is facing,” acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris for the Eastern District of Arkansas said in a statement.

Harris added that the “epidemic must be attacked on multiple fronts” through a variety of means including stopping criminal doctors and medical professionals from writing “medically unnecessary” prescriptions.

One case stems from an early-morning burglary in February 2016 at the Health-Way pharmacy in Beebe. Four people, all from Houston, Texas, were later charged in the case.

Through those four arrests, federal authorities later uncovered a network of people traveling among states to commit pharmacy burglaries.

Evidence linked eight additional suspected burglars to heists in several states, including Arkansas, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Virginia and Texas. More than 120,000 Schedule II pills were taken.

Another case involved the fabrication of prescriptions to obtain thousands of oxycodone pills from pharmacies, according to officials.

Authorities say a third case uncovered a “sophisticated” operation involving someone who created fake prescriptions using computer templates that were used at local pharmacies. More than 74,000 pills were obtained using those prescriptions.

