Arkansas judge charged with felony tax evasion surrenders to state authorities

An Arkansas judge surrendered to state authorities Thursday afternoon, nearly two days after he was charged with felony tax evasion.

According to David Gibbons, the specially appointed prosecutor who filed the charges Tuesday, Bobby McCallister was booked at the Saline County jail about 3:20 p.m. and later released on his own recognizance.

McCallister, a 52-year-old Saline County Circuit Court judge, was charged with failing to file or pay state income tax returns in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016. Each of the four felony counts carries a possible sentence of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The judge did not plead to the charges Thursday. That will happen at a later court arraignment, which has not yet been scheduled, Gibbons said.

Before criminal charges were filed Monday, McCallister was accused of misconduct by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, which released portions of court documents in which McCallister admitted to not paying most of his taxes over a roughly 20-year period.

