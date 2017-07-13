Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 13, 2017, 12:58 p.m.

Arkansas man gets 20 years for sexual assault of girl, 7

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.

charles-lee-carter

PHOTO BY GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Charles Lee Carter

An Arkansas man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.

Charles Lee Carter, 26, of Hot Springs, was scheduled to go to trial this month on a charge of rape, but he pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree sexual assault in the 2014 crime. The 20-year term was the maximum possible for that charge.

Authorities began investigating last year after receiving a report from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline, the newspaper reported.

The Garland County chief deputy prosecutor said Carter had admitted to engaging in sexual contact with the girl.

Click here to read the full story in the Sentinel-Record.

