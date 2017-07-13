Arkansas man gets 20 years for sexual assault of girl, 7

An Arkansas man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.

Charles Lee Carter, 26, of Hot Springs, was scheduled to go to trial this month on a charge of rape, but he pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree sexual assault in the 2014 crime. The 20-year term was the maximum possible for that charge.

Authorities began investigating last year after receiving a report from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline, the newspaper reported.

The Garland County chief deputy prosecutor said Carter had admitted to engaging in sexual contact with the girl.

