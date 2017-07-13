Arkansas woman found guilty of smuggling methamphetamine in car seats

An Arkansas woman has been found guilty of smuggling methamphetamine inside two car seats as part of a conspiracy, acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris said in a statement.

The three-day trial of Elsa Solis, 38, of Batesville ended Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker with jurors finding the woman guilty on all counts.

Solis was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute meth and deliberate concealment in a case that involved smuggling meth and $19,000 cash.

Harris noted that Solis was the final member of the conspiracy to be convicted. Other people charged included her boyfriend, Ivan Pedraza, and six others.

Pedraza pleaded guilty to conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The six other defendants also pleaded guilty to various charges.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Arkansas State Police discovered the $19,000 and more than 5 pounds of meth in the car seats during a traffic stop in Saline County in July 2015.