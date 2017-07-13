Arkansas pastor found guilty of molesting teen church-goer, sentenced to 15 years

An Arkansas pastor was found guilty Wednesday of molesting a 15-year-old member of his church who saw him as a grandfatherly figure, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

A Benton County jury found Cesar Lopez of Avoca guilty of one count of second-degree sexual assault and acquitted him of another before recommending a sentence of 15 years, the paper reported. Judge Brad Karren followed their recommendation.

The 60-year-old pastor at Ministerios Soldados de Jesucristo was arrested in May 2016 after Arkansas State Police received a tip that a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl had been molested, the paper reported. Both teenagers and their families were members of Lopez's congregation.

The 15-year-old girl reportedly told investigators that Lopez, whom she had known since she was 6 years old and thought of as a grandfather, touched her inappropriately multiple times. The 16-year-old made similar claims, according to an affidavit cited by the paper.

The jury found Lopez guilty of sexually assaulting the younger teen.

"He uses his position of power for his own sexual gratification to get what he wants," deputy prosecutor Carly Marshall reportedly told jurors.

In addition to the prison sentence, Lopez will also be required to register as a sex offender.

