Thursday, July 13, 2017, 1:45 p.m.

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Arkansas, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:00 p.m.

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County on Thursday morning, officials said.

Paragould officers were sent around 9:40 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. 49 and 14th Street to respond to a fatal wreck, Lt. Scott Snyder said.

The collision was between a motorcycle and another vehicle, he said. The motorcycle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still contacting the man's next of kin, so his name is not being released at this time, Snyder said. Investigators believe the victim is from out of state.

Additional details about the crash will be released later Thursday, he said.

