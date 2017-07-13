Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

CANE CREEK LAKE Bream fishing is excellent from the bank, with bream biting crickets, nightcrawlers and red wigglers. Anglers are catching big bream near the stumps in the lake. Anglers are reporting good crappie fishing in depths of 8-12 feet over structure with crappie jigs and shiners. Bass fishing is picking up around lily pads and bankside cover with spinners and topwater baits. Soft plastic baits such as Baby Brush Hogs or lizards colored in pumpkin seed and red-speckled watermelon fished on a Texas rig have received moderate success in certain places along the banks. Anglers are also catching Kentucky bass with shallow-diving crankbaits and spinners. Catfish are biting shiners on trotlines, as well as bacon or chicken coated in a mixture of garlic salt and Kool-Aid.

LAKE OUACHITA Walleye fishing is excellent on spoons over main lake humps and points near brush. Stripers are biting well on live bait in the central and eastern parts of the lake. Bream fishing is good with crickets and worms in depths of 15-20 feet. Catfishing is excellent on live bait, stink bait and hot dogs in depths of 10-20 feet.

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON POOL) Fishing is great on the river right now. Good flows and a consistent water level has the majority of fish biting pretty well. The bass are finally fully recovered from the spring spawn and are definitely eating in the main river near rock jetties. Squarebill crankbaits, spinnerbaits or buzzbaits are working best. Channel catfish are biting stink bait behind the jetties in deeper holes. Bream are biting crickets under a slip cork around grass and wood in the slackwater areas behind the rock jetties. Big bream are being caught in shallow water right now.