French president: Talks with Trump are 'obvious and indispensable'

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that it is "obvious and indispensable" to have exchanges with U.S. President Donald Trump as the two leaders were set to meet to try to push past major differences and find common ground on security, defense and other issues.

Macron spoke at a news conference after a meeting in Paris with German Chancellor Angela Merkel who, like Macron, was disappointed in Trump's recent decision to withdraw the U.S. from a global agreement to combat climate change.

Merkel said differences with the U.S. are "regrettable" but that communication continues.

Trump arrived in the French capital Thursday after an overnight flight from Washington for a whirlwind, 36-hour visit to meet with Macron, tackle potential solutions to the crisis in Syria and discuss broader counterterrorism strategies. Macron and his wife, Brigitte, greeted Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Les Invalides, site of Napoleon's tomb. Macron led Trump a tour before they drove a short distance to the French presidential palace for their talks.

Trump planned Friday to participate in Bastille Day celebrations and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I before returning to Washington.

The president's decision last month to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord sparked anger across Europe, and anti-Trump protests are planned while he is in Paris. Macron, a staunch advocate of research to combat global warming, has beckoned "all responsible citizens," including American scientists and researchers, to bring their fight against climate change to France. Trump said the climate deal was unfair to the U.S.

Trump, Merkel, Macron and other leaders huddled last week in Hamburg, Germany, during a summit of the world's leading rich and developing nations. Merkel and Macron met again Thursday in Paris, before Macron's meeting with Trump. Trump and Merkel were not expected to meet.

Merkel said during a joint appearance with Macron that it's important to keep talking with Trump even where the differences are clear. She said last week's summit showed that common ground exists, for example, on fighting terrorism, but that "we also had to name clear differences, for instance regrettably the difference on whether we need the Paris climate accord or not."

She added: "We did not paper over these differences, but nevertheless contact, the ability to speak is of course important."

Macron said Germany and France agree on the importance of close ties with the United States despite the differences.

Trump and Macron also planned a joint news conference Thursday after their talks.

