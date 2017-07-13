GOP chairman plans to call on Donald Trump Jr. to testify

WASHINGTON — The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says he will call on President Donald Trump's son to testify amid investigations into Russian meddling in last year's election — and he says he'll subpoena him if necessary.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Thursday that he plans to send a letter to Donald Trump Jr. to ask him to appear before the committee. He said he wants Trump's eldest child to testify "pretty soon," and it could be as early as next week. Asked if he was willing to issue a subpoena if Trump Jr. declined to appear, Grassley said "yes."

Trump Jr. released emails this week from 2016 in which he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that could have damaged Hillary Clinton's campaign. The emails were sent ahead of a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer that Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended.

Grassley has said he also wants Manafort to testify. He said Wednesday that he wants to question Manafort about the government's enforcement of a law requiring registration of foreign lobbyists. But Manafort would certainly also be asked about the New York meeting.

Grassley wouldn't say what he wants to hear from Donald Trump Jr., but said members aren't restricted "from asking anything they want to ask." The top Democrat on the committee, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, had also called on Donald Trump Jr. to testify and had discussed possible subpoenas with Grassley.

A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on whether his client would agree to appear before the committee. A spokesman for the Senate Judiciary Committee said the letter hasn't been sent.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is one of several congressional committees investigating Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has said he would also like to hear from Trump Jr. But the committee's chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, hasn't said whether the secretive committee will call him in.

In response to calls for him to testify before the intelligence panel, Trump Jr. tweeted Monday that he was "happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know."

