• Myron Dewey, a drone operator accused of stalking private security workers during a protest last year in North Dakota over the Dakota Access oil pipeline, no longer faces charges after a judge ruled to suppress evidence taken from the drone, saying the state hadn't proved that authorities' seizure of the drone was legal.

• Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., who won the 2011 season of NBC's America's Got Talent, was charged in Logan, W.Va., with domestic battery and domestic assault after his girlfriend accused him of hitting her with a golf club during an argument, allegations he has denied.

• Dana Canedy, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for The New York Times series titled "How Race Is Lived in America," was named administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes by the board and New York's Columbia University, which oversees the prizes.

• Camus McNair, 39, was arrested on a drug charge after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys in which a Monroe County sheriff's deputy found 11 ounces of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll in the car.

• Takafumi Horie, a Japanese entrepreneur, whose appearance on Japan's public broadcaster NHK prompted complaints over his shirt, which featured a cartoon of Adolf Hitler, tweeted that the shirt was meant to convey an anti-war message.

• August Busch IV, 53, a former Anheuser-Busch CEO, was "too intoxicated to take off," police in Swansea, Ill., said after finding him near a helicopter that was revving up for liftoff at an office park, where the aircraft had landed haphazardly earlier in the day.

• Jeff Sieting, the village president in Kalkaska, Mich., who in Facebook posts called for the killing of "every last Muslim," refused to apologize despite calls from his constituents, saying that his posts were protected by the First Amendment.

• Kelly Tufts of Lakeville, Mass., said he erects a life-size, plywood and aluminum cutout of a police cruiser in his driveway on weekends and holidays, and credits it with getting speeding drivers to slow down.

• Angela Dunning, an attorney for the publisher of a book of selfies taken on an unattended camera in an Indonesian forest by Naruto, a crested macaque, said in U.S. federal court that the monkey is "blissfully unaware" of a copyright lawsuit filed on its behalf by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which is seeking the profits from the photos.

A Section on 07/13/2017