Home / Latest News /
NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY: Can you name the Little Rock restaurant that made these fries?
This article was published today at 10:12 a.m.
You will be redirected to the Little Rock french fry quiz momentarily, or click here to go there immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY: Can you name the Little Rock restaurant that made these fries?
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.